NEXSTAR (DC)-- Lawmakers are pumping the breaks on plans to raise their own pay by thousands of dollars, but supporters say it's not off the table just yet.

Democratic US Representative Abigail Spanberger shares, "I don't think that we should be focusing on an issue like whether or not our pay should increase."The Virginia Democrat is one of more than a dozen lawmakers vowing to block a $4,500 pay raise for members of Congress.