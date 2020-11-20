President Trump speaks on lowering prescription drug prices

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump delivered a speech on lowering prescription drug prices Friday afternoon.

You can watch the full briefing in the player below.

Earlier Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held the first press briefing since Election Day. You can watch the full briefing in the player below.

At the briefing McEnany addressed Trump meeting with Michigan GOP lawmakers Friday afternoon, amid his ongoing efforts to overturn election results. The cases are aimed at blocking or delaying the certification of election results in key battleground sates won by President-elect Joe Biden.

McEnany said Trump’s meeting with the state legislators was “not an advocacy meeting” and insisted “he routinely meets with lawmakers from across the country.”

McEnany said the government had the ability to distribute a coronavirus vaccine once one is approved. However, Biden has expressed doubts given that the Trump administration is not sharing information with his transition team. McEnany listed the administration’s timeline for getting an approved vaccine to the public, and held up a copy of the plan.

“This is publicly available, if the former vice president would like to read through it,” McEnany said.

McEnany has also acted as a Trump 2020 campaign adviser in recent weeks.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.