Pop-Up Food Drive handed out fruits and vegetables to families

The Great Plains Food Bank had a pop-up food drive in Tioga today.

Dozens of families made the trek for healthy food.

Williams County is a meal gap county.

“There’s people in need that aren’t getting all the supplies that they need for their groceries,” said Rachel Monge, regional service manager Great Plains Food Bank.

7 percent of people in the county don’t have access to healthy food every day.

And the three food pantries in the region aren’t open seven days a week.

The upcoming summer season is another worry.

“We also know that in the summer, kids aren’t accessing the meals they get during the school year. And so hunger increases more in the summer when parents are having to feed their kids a lunch and maybe a breakfast that they weren’t having to feed them during the school year,” Monge said.

People drove from Ray, White Earth and Powers Lake to get food.

They say it’s worth the drive.

“I was here the last time, and it just really helps when you’re limited on your income. It just really makes a big difference,” said Ray resident Terry Doxtator.

“I think it’s a good idea. Some people, you know, can’t afford or people out on the streets, you know I think it’s a good environment to help out,” said White Earth resident Alicia Kranig.

It also helps another group of people we often don’t think about.

“I’m a senior citizen and I really do appreciate being able to get some of this once in a while,” said Tioga resident Diana Thompson.

And another we do…

“I do too. I got a growing child. So it’s like, he’s 14, so he eats me out of house and home, so this helps A LOT,” said Powers Lake resident Betty Floyd.

Fruits, vegetables and non-perishables were handed out. Most food banks don’t have access to those and often can’t give them out.

