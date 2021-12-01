Porch pirates stole children’s Christmas gifts from a Bismarck home. The police want your help in finding the thieves.

If you thought “porch pirate” thefts were a problem in the bigger cities, think again.

The Bismarck police report on November 29, around 11:39 a.m., someone hopped out of a vehicle and walked up to the porch of a home in the 1700 block of Longley Avenue. There, the person took four packages of children’s Christmas gifts from the doorstep of the home and scurried back to the vehicle.

Someone else was driving as the vehicle pulled forward a bit to allow the thief to quickly open the passenger side door and stuff the purloined packages inside.

A door security camera recorded the incident and the video has been posted by the Bismarck Police Department on its Facebook page in an effort to help identify the suspects.

Authorities ask if you have any information on the identity of the suspect to contact Officer Nordick at the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212. Or, to send an anonymous tip, text BISPD at 847411. You can also submit a tip online at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828HELP.