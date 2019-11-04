Portion of Interstate 94 closed after truck enters median near Sterling

Drivers headed west on Interstate 94 near Sterling will have to take a detour Monday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi-truck carrying a crane entered the median of I-94 east of Sterling in Burleigh County. No one was injured.

The Highway Patrol says extra space is needed to remove the truck and crane safely. That prompted officials to temporarily close I-94 to westbound traffic at Exit 190.

Drivers headed west in that area will be re-routed along Highway 10 to Sterling, then back to the Interstate.

The Highway Patrol says the road closure will be “minimal in duration.”