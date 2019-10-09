Preparing for power outages

MINOT — Even though we have a winter system coming in, it’s still technically fall, so leaves still on trees could cause some issues.

High winds are expected with this week’s winter storm.

And with the rain, snow and temperatures dipping below freezing, the leaves on trees could be weighed down. Heavy branches or limbs can easily snap when under a lot of pressure, causing major issues for homeowners.

KX News spoke with one person from Verendrye Electric Cooperative who is urging people to be safe.

“Our number one priority is safety. Whether it’s for members or crews, we want everyone to be safe. So if you see a down line or broken pole, please give us a call immediately or call 911,” said Kristie Hoff, member services at Verendrye Electric Cooperative

Hoff said most crews are trimming limbs year-round, so when the winter does come, things aren’t as bad.

Along with checking your trees for limbs that could become hazardous, here are some other tips from Edison Electric Institute to prepare for the inclement weather:

  • Update your phone number and e-mail address with your electric company so you can be served faster in the event of an outage
  • Report your outage immediately to your local electric company. Don’t rely on your neighbors to report your outage.
  • Turn off all appliances, including your furnace, air conditioner, water heater and water pump. Leave on one lamp to know when power has been restored. That way, you can avoid circuit overload and another outage that may result when power is restored to all appliances at once
  • Follow safe operating procedures for generators. Never operate one inside your home or in an enclosed space, such as a garage

