Possible record-breaking warmth before a plunge

Today: Mostly cloudy with light rain in the afternoon. Highs could break records in the 40s and 50s. Most wind will stay from the west around 10-20 mph but the wind could start picking up in eastern MT and far western ND as early as this afternoon.

Tonight: A cold front will bring strong W/NW wind 25-40 mph, gusting to 40-60 mph. Light snow showers could reduce visibility with lows mostly in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers could bring a trace to around 2″ of accumulation. NW winds 30-40 mph, gusting to 50-60 mph will greatly reduce visibility. Colder daytime highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.