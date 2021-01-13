Possible record-breaking warmth before a plunge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly cloudy with light rain in the afternoon. Highs could break records in the 40s and 50s. Most wind will stay from the west around 10-20 mph but the wind could start picking up in eastern MT and far western ND as early as this afternoon.

Tonight: A cold front will bring strong W/NW wind 25-40 mph, gusting to 40-60 mph. Light snow showers could reduce visibility with lows mostly in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers could bring a trace to around 2″ of accumulation. NW winds 30-40 mph, gusting to 50-60 mph will greatly reduce visibility. Colder daytime highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Record breaking warmth before possible damaging wind tonight

Comparing our current winter to the past

NDC JAN 13

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Bis Commission 1-12-21

State Capitols

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Drew Wrigley

National Guard to DC

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/12

Full Time Face to Face

Baseball Practice

1 Year GPD

MPS, MSU

Vaccine Change

Blu on Broadway

Breastfeeding Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories