Chances are you drove on a road today, or someone else will be taking a road to get to you. Roads are the ultimate connector. So this is a universal topic that knows no prejudice.

Flat tires, bent wheels, and damaged suspensions are all common issues from potholes. Drivers in the US spend on average three billion dollars annually on repairs from those pesky holes.



All of this happens on the nearly four million miles of roadways maintained in the United States each year.



According to a recent AAA study, 64 percent of U.S. drivers are concerned about potholes on their local roads. And while maintenance is a solution, the problem will never go away. You can thank our friend Mother Nature for that one.

As snow melts, water seeps in through the natural cracks in the roads. Water collects underneath which softens the base of the road. Once the water freezes, it expands and forces the pavement upwards. Traffic adds extra stress to the weakened pavement.



Once drier weather arrives, the water dissipates leaving a hole under the pavement. The weight of passing vehicles causes the road surface to collapse into the hole.



A pothole is formed where the road collapsed. Continuous traffic expands the hole with time.

According to stacker.com, North Dakota ranks 43rd out of 52 for the most pothole complaints, so we are either doing something right on our roads, or we’re much more tolerant than the rest of the country.