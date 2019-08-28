Preparation Before Census Day

Before you know it U.S. Census Day will be here — and those in charge of counting all of us want you to know about all the work already underway.

But before the Census can take place, every address across the state and the country must first be verified. That means tens of thousands of volunteers will be hitting the streets, including 80 here in North Dakota in order to identify new or changed areas that may need to be added to the lists when Census workers start going door-to-door next year. All volunteers will have proper identification so there’s no need to become alarmed if you see strangers in your neighborhood. We talked with the commerce department and they tell us one of the main reasons for doing this is because there are all sorts of living locations that aren’t supposed to be.

The 2020 Census starts April first and the government says their goal is to count everyone once as well as in the correct place.