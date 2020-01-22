Preparations Underway for 2020 Elections

BISMARCK — It may be mid-January, but the June 9 election will be here before you know it.

State election officials want you to know they’ll be ready.

This year a new voting system will be used at all polling locations in North Dakota.

The new equipment consists of behind-the-scenes items like ballot tabulators and ballot marking devices.

People heading to the polls on election day should see almost no change from previous years.

Training for election officials began Tuesday and will run through the end of the month on new electronic poll-books that will be used at each location.

KX News asked the Secretary of State who could notice the changes on Election Day.

“They will see some difference in the counties that haven’t had electronic poll books because most of those counties had a paper poll book, and now they’ll be able to come in, they can show their ID, it’ll very quickly match up into the system and they’ll be able to vote and really expedite the voting process,” said North Dakota Secretary Of State Al Jaeger.

He added that 10 training sessions will be held between March 9 and the 26 for election officials.