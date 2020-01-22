Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial

Preparations Underway for 2020 Elections

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — It may be mid-January, but the June 9 election will be here before you know it.

State election officials want you to know they’ll be ready.

This year a new voting system will be used at all polling locations in North Dakota.

The new equipment consists of behind-the-scenes items like ballot tabulators and ballot marking devices.

People heading to the polls on election day should see almost no change from previous years.

Training for election officials began Tuesday and will run through the end of the month on new electronic poll-books that will be used at each location.

KX News asked the Secretary of State who could notice the changes on Election Day.

“They will see some difference in the counties that haven’t had electronic poll books because most of those counties had a paper poll book, and now they’ll be able to come in, they can show their ID, it’ll very quickly match up into the system and they’ll be able to vote and really expedite the voting process,” said North Dakota Secretary Of State Al Jaeger.

He added that 10 training sessions will be held between March 9 and the 26 for election officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hazelton School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazelton School Week"

New Voting Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Voting Equipment"

Ambulance Supervisor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Supervisor"

HS Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Dance"

KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Snowmobiling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobiling"

New Garrison Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Garrison Police Chief"

October Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "October Grant"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21"

Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing"

College Basketball 1.20.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.20.20"

Hailey Quam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hailey Quam"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Local Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Heroes"

New Salon

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salon"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge