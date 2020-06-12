Prepare for a hot & windy weekend

Today: Increasing high clouds as a ridge of warm air moves into western ND. Highs in the west will heat to the low to mid-80s with most of central ND in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Easterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with warmer lows in the 50s and easterly wind 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with widespread 80s, even to around 90° in the west. Dew points in the 60s will make for a muggy afternoon. Slight chances for storms along the ND/MT border. Very strong wind out of the SE at 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers and thunderstorms slowly moving west to east. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s with SE winds 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

