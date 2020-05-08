Prepare for a Winter-like weekend

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and isolated showers. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Increasing rain chances from the north with lows in the 30s. As temperatures cool, the rain will change to snow in the Hwy 2 corridor.

Saturday: Rain and snow chances with a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the NE due to the blowing snow concerns and around 3″ of accumulation. Cold daytime highs in the 40s with increasing northerly wind to 15-25 mph, gusting to as high as 40 mph.

Mother’s Day: Partly to mostly sunny with cold daytime highs in the 50s. North wind 10-15 mph.

