Prepare for dangerous storms later today

Today: A few storms in southern ND will move across the I-94 corridor this morning. Mostly sunny skies through the day with chances for storms this afternoon through this evening. Hail 2″ in diameter is possible with gusts up to 70 mph, isolated tornadoes and heavy downpours.

Saturday: A slight chance for showers and storms with highs in the 70s and 80s. Westerly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and dry throughout the day with evening storm chances. Hot highs in the 80s and lower 90s. Easterly and SE winds 10-15 mph.

