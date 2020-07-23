Prepare for heat, humidity and severe storms

Today: Increasing clouds with high heat in the 80s and 90s. Humidity will be high as well making it feel very muggy outside. Heat index values could reach into the mid to upper 90s. Chances for severe storms ramp up in far western ND by late afternoon. South winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Severe storm chances are possible mostly in western and north-central ND. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s with a muggy feel.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with another round of hot temperatures. Expect afternoon highs mostly in the 90s with a few 80s. Heat index values could be as high as around 100°. Southwesterly winds 10-15 mph.

