Prepare for the temperature roller coaster

Today: Mostly sunny with widespread 70s. The northwesterly wind will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with cooler lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with warmer as highs return to the 70s and 80s. Southeasterly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s. Southeasterly wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms with severe weather potential in central and eastern ND. SE winds will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph. Cooler highs in the 60s and 70s.

