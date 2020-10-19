Prepare for widespread snow and old temperatures

Today: Light snow in southern ND will continue to push SE. Highs will struggle to warm to above freezing with light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing snow chances with a light accumulation by morning. Lows will drop to the teens and 20s.

Tuesday: Widespread light snow for the first half of the day with a trace to up to 3″ of accumulation. A Winter Weather Advisory is not likely at this point. Highs will warm to the 30s so snow could melt later in the day. The SE wind will become NW in the afternoon and increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.