President Approves North Dakota Disaster Declaration

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for North Dakota due to widespread spring flooding.

Trump approved the declaration Wednesday.

Gov. Doug Burgum requested federal help last month in dealing with flooding that damaged homes, public infrastructure, hundreds of roads and thousands of acres of farmland in western, south central and eastern North Dakota.

Burgum says the flood damage was expected to exceed $8.5 million.

The declaration triggers financial recovery assistance and covers damage from flooding from March 21 to April 29.

Burgum declared a statewide flood emergency on March 27, activating the National Guard and some state agencies to help with flood-fighting efforts.