President Trump’s Legacy on ND Energy – State Leaders Weigh In

The last four years under the Trump Administration were largely successful for the American energy sector. KX News takes a closer look at Trump's legacy on ND energy.

Regardless of what lies ahead in American politics, the last four years under the Trump Administration were largely successful for the American energy sector. As North Dakota is one of the top energy states in the country, KX News wanted to take a closer look at the legacy President Trump has made on North Dakota’s energy industry.

Many North Dakotans remember back in the Summer of 2016 when Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gave a speech at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference at The Bismarck Event Center.

“Even before he received the endorsement of the Republican Party, I endorsed him. I endorsed him very early on,” said U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer.

At the conference, then-candidate Trump unveiled his “America First” energy plan. A speech that North Dakota’s U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer helped Trump write.

“It was his first major policy speech on energy policy. And, in that speech we talked about all of the above in energy, leveling the playing field, rolling back the regulations that were biased against fossil fuels,” explained Cramer.

Senator Cramer says he thinks the President succeeded.

“Probably the best example of him following through on that was approving the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline on his second full day in the office,” said Cramer.

“North Dakota is a microcosm for the country when you talk about energy development. We have it all,” explained U.S. Senator John Hoeven.

As Governor of North Dakota in the early 2000’s, Senator John Hoeven laid the groundwork for North Dakota to become one of the largest energy producers and exporters in the entire country. He argues that the state has become an innovator when it comes to protecting the environment.

“We’re doing things that no one else in the country is doing. For example capturing C02 and putting it downhole. Carbon capture and sequestration. We’re leading the way there. And, it not just with our coal fired electric plants. We’re also doing it with our biofuels plant,” explained Hoeven.

President Trump and Senators Hoeven and Cramer share the same fundamental free-market American industry philosophy, and because of that, North Dakota’s lawmakers had greater accessibility to the President.

“Remember President Trump visited North Dakota four times, and why that’s important is that they come to the people they listen to the people. They listen to those landowners. They listen to those stakeholder groups. They listen to the environmental research center at the University of North Dakota. And, that’s something we hadn’t seen frankly with all due respect to all of my former President friends,” explained Cramer.

KX News reached out to the Democratic-NPL to get their perspective on the Trump Administration’s impact on North Dakota’s energy industry.

Democratic-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen says quote: “Market forces and demands have a far greater impact on the energy industry than any one President’s policy, but the closure of Coal Creek Station is a clear promise broken by President Trump. The Dem-NPL, first and foremost, is committed to working directly with the workers and communities most impacted by changes in the industry, no matter who is in the White House.”

