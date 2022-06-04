Farmers have been dealing with a very difficult spring.

Unfortunately, with flooded fields in a lot of our region, North Dakota can see anywhere from 800 thousand to one million acres of Prevented Planting

Prevented planting is a failure to plant an insured crop with the proper equipment by the final planting date.

That is all displayed in federal crop insurance.

According to the USDA’s Crop Progress report this week, North Dakota has a lot of catching up to do.

So how much of North Dakota’s major crops have been planted?

Only 56-percent of corn.

23-percent of soybeans.

And less than 50-percent of the spring wheat.

Farming experts from the agency say there is still time for farmers to plant more crops.

And although prevented planting is a problem, North Dakota has seen those high numbers before in the past.