Principals named for new BPS elementary schools

Sarah Jordan and Alivia S. Wamboldt have been named as principals for the two new Bismarck elementary schools, which will open for the 2022-23 school year.

Jordan, who is the Sunrise Elementary principal, has been named principal of the new Northeast Elementary School.

According to a press release, Jordan has over 17 years in the district and holds a Master’s in Educational Leadership from UND. She has served as principal at Sunrise since 2017. Prior to that, she acted as an assistant principal at Sunrise, an Instructional Coach at Lincoln and taught at Grimsrud and Riverside.

Sarah Jordan

Alivia Wamboldt Courtesy: Bismarck Public Schools

Wamboldt, who is the Liberty Elementary principal, has been named principal of the new Northwest Elementary School.

Wamboldt has worked as a teacher and administrator at Bismarck Public Schools since 2010 when she joined the staff as a teacher at Will-Moore Elementary. She served as an Instructional Coach at Liberty Elementary and principal at Myhre Elementary before being named principal at Liberty Elementary in 2017.

Wamboldt is a graduate of Bismarck High School. She graduated in 2001 from the University of Mary with a B.S. in Education and received her Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Mary in 2018.