Pro-Trump “Prayer Rally” held in Bismarck

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pro-Trump rallies drew crowds across the country to oppose today’s count in Congress to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Bismarck was no exception.

About 100 people turned out to the Capitol this afternoon to pray for President Trump’s continuation in office. The crowd sang religious songs, said prayers and held signs reading “Stop the Steal.”

This comes as some GOP congressmen opposed certifying Biden’s victory, but North Dakota’s federal delegation said earlier this week they would not.

“There’s a lot of irregularities and instances of fraud that needs to be investigated. Having a transparent election is really important to uphold our constitution,” Grand Forks native Russell Rapp said.

“I hope and pray that Cramer, Hoeven and Armstrong all change their tune,” Representative Jeff Hoverson (R, Minot) said.

Presidential electors from every state voted mid-December, certifying the 306 votes for Biden, and 232 for Trump.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dave Krabbenhoft

Capacity Changes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6/21

Birth Defects

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/6/21

Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Snowflake types and how they're made

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Wednesday: A slick commute with another warm afternoon

Open Mind

NDC JAN 6

WDA Hockey

High school basketball

Jail Partnership

Minot K9

KX Convo: Kylie Oversen

State of the State Recap

Dem-NPL Response

Masks the New Norm?

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories