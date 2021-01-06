Pro-Trump “Prayer Rally” held in Bismarck

Pro-Trump rallies drew crowds across the country to oppose today’s count in Congress to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Bismarck was no exception.

About 100 people turned out to the Capitol this afternoon to pray for President Trump’s continuation in office. The crowd sang religious songs, said prayers and held signs reading “Stop the Steal.”

This comes as some GOP congressmen opposed certifying Biden’s victory, but North Dakota’s federal delegation said earlier this week they would not.

“There’s a lot of irregularities and instances of fraud that needs to be investigated. Having a transparent election is really important to uphold our constitution,” Grand Forks native Russell Rapp said.

“I hope and pray that Cramer, Hoeven and Armstrong all change their tune,” Representative Jeff Hoverson (R, Minot) said.

Presidential electors from every state voted mid-December, certifying the 306 votes for Biden, and 232 for Trump.