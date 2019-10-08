Produced water and oil spill reported in McKenzie Co.

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) has been notified of a produced water and oil spill resulting from a tank leak in McKenzie County. The tank is located on a well pad operated by White Rock Oil & Gas, LLC.

The incident occurred about 11 miles northeast of Grassy Butte on Oct. 6, and it was reported the next day. The cause of the tank leak is currently unknown.

Produced water is a by-product of oil and gas development.

Initial estimates indicate approximately 400 barrels of produced water and 200 barrels of oil were released from the tank. Most of the impacts remained on the well pad; however, an undetermined volume did leave the pad, impacting badlands terrain.

Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

