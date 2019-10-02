Produced water spill reported in Dunn Co.

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) has been notified of a produced water spill resulting from a pipeline leak in Dunn County. The pipeline is part of a gathering system operated by Marathon Oil.

The incident occurred about 1.5 miles northeast of Manning on Oct. 1, and it was reported the same day. The cause of the pipeline leak is currently unknown.

Produced water is a by-product of oil and gas development.

Initial estimates indicate approximately 500 barrels of produced water were released from the pipeline, impacting a small creek and stock pond within pastureland. The creek discharges into the Knife River about 1 mile downstream of the stock pond. No impacts have been detected in the Knife River.

Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

