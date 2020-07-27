Project Hope to raise awareness for cancer this week

Starting tomorrow, 170 businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan area will be showing support for the fight against cancer.

It’s called Project Hope, and it’s organized by the Bismarck Cancer Center.

For four days next week, participating employees will wear a different color to raise awareness for a type of cancer.

Marketing Director Sara Kelsch says the event reminds people of the importance of taking measures to prevent the disease.

“I think early detection is key for treatment and things with cancer. It’s important to get that information out to people,” Kelsch said. “There’s great wellness tips, healthy recipes; it’s just an overall reminder of take care of yourself, and watch for things.”

Kelsch says anyone can participate by wearing the colors. Tomorrow is burgundy for head and neck cancer.

To donate or learn more, visit the Bismarck Cancer Center’s website here.