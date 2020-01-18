Prom dresses needed to give ‘Carrie’s Kids’ a chance to go

News

If you have a teenager you know how expensive prom can be.
There are some girls that can’t afford hundreds of dollars or even 50 for that matter.
Here’s what’s being done to make sure all kids have the opportunity to go.
KooKoo’s next, a prom shop in downtown Bismarck is partnering with Carrie’s Kids, a local nonprofit that focuses on reaching children and teens in our community who are at risk or homeless.
The store is accepting donations from used gently used prom gowns to shoes and accessories.
Anything that can help give someone, who otherwise couldn’t, the opportunity to have their dream prom.
“And we encourage you to clean out those closets, take those gowns, bring them to us. We organize them by size and things like that. Then we give them to Carrie’s kids. And she doesn’t just give them the dress. She sets up at her venue, basically a little store within her shop so girls can have the experience of prom shopping,” says Kinzey Fockler, owner of KooKoo’s Nest.
The dress drive will go through February. They are in need of dresses of all sizes, but could really use size 16 and up.
You can drop them off at the Koo Koo’s Nest in downtown Bismarck.
But, if you or someone you know is in need of a dress contact Carrie, from Carrie’s kids at 701-391-3201 or info@carrieskids.com.

