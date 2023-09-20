BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– The Burleigh County Commission held its final budget hearing. Commissioners discussed recent property tax increases for Burleigh County. They also heard from many county-funded entities, such as the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library and the Burleigh County Extension, as to why their services are necessary.

Additionally, they heard from community members concerned about the property tax increases. “Somebody’s got you guys hog tied,” said one Bismarck resident. “It’s about time you guys do something about this crap, if it’s to eliminate some of her people, if it’s to eliminate some of his people.”

The commission explained that, rather than raising property taxes in previous years, money was taken out of their reserves. Now, they are unable to take any more money out of reserves–making a property tax increase necessary to allow for further funding of county entities.

They also discussed budget cuts in areas such as the Burleigh County Highway Department and the Missouri Valley Complex.

Commissioner Jerry Woodcox moved that they reduce the mill levy that was previously added for the highway department back to its existing mill levy. “That would save $660,000 I think, and this is a reduction that is every year– not just a one-time purchase– so it’s very effective,” said Woodcox. His motion was passed, reducing the mill levy for the highway department.

To learn more about the details of the property tax increase, you can find the livestream here.

The agenda for the meeting can be found here.