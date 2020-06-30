Protecting your pets from heat related illnesses

Now that the hottest weather of the year has arrived in North Dakota, don’t forget about your pets.

Pets, in many cases, are just like people, and according to the Humane Society, the extreme temperatures can cause them heatstrokes as well. But unlike people, they can’t take care of themselves. They rely solely on us.

Animals that are very old, overweight and not used to long exercises are at greater risk for a heat stroke. We spoke to one dog owner who says she takes all the extra steps to make sure her four-legged friend doesn’t suffer.

“We always bring jugs of water and her bowls are in the back in case she gets thirsty. Like today it’s an unplanned stopped, but if I take a bottle of water and pour it she will drink it right out,” said dog owner Amanda Atkinson.

Some signs of heatstroke, in dogs are heavy panting, glazed eyes and a rapid heartbeat.