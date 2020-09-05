Protesters call for more severe sentences for sex offenders

Cars honked along Boulevard Avenue to show support for harsher sentences for sex offenders.

“I’ve been looking over the sex offender registry in the last couple of weeks, and the sentences are almost never more than ten years,” event organizer Kimmie Needham said.

Those at the protest today say it’s a big problem across the state.

“It’s a very offender friendly community,” Miranda Leintz said.

Needham says the most recent case of a martial arts instructor who recorded minors in a locker room but wasn’t charged for sexual assault, prompted her efforts.

“I realized that there were multiple people in my life who were sex offenders who had served ridiculously short sentences,” Needham said. “But the straw that broke the camel’s back was that case where the ATA martial arts instructor had been recording young girls in a locker room and was sentenced to two days with credit for two days served. I was mad and tired of reading stuff like that and doing nothing about it.”

And while “Save our Children” protests happening nationally have been called into question for their connection with QAnon conspiracy groups, Lyndi Needham, Kimmie’s mother, says that’s not related to today’s event.

“I don’t know anything about QAnon. It has nothing to do with what’s going on here,” Lyndi said.

Lyndi says her own sexual assault case was handled poorly in the state nearly 30 years ago, which has made her continue to support the cause.

“Sex offenders get their hands slapped and victims suffer terribly,” Lyndi said.

Miranda Leintz says she’d like to see laws changed.

“If everyone doesn’t complain about them, they’ll just remain that way because it’s easier to not go through the process,” Leintz said.

Leintz and Needham say they plan to reach out to legislators over the next few weeks, and handed out information for attendees to encourage them to do the same.

“We can make a small change here, and hopefully we can get it to ripple effect all over. That’s the goal,” Leintz said.