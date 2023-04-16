NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Departments of the Interior and Justice continue to implement the Not Invisible Act, and this week, the federal commission held its first public hearing.

This is to combat the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people in the Dakotas and beyond.

The first of six in-person hearings was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the next hearing scheduled for later this month.

In Alaska, hearings include both panel discussions and a public comment period.

A national virtual filled hearing will be held later in summer 2023.

The closest in-person hearing will be in Billings in July.

Anyone can go to it.

They did not decide on a specific date, but they will discuss cases in both Montana and North Dakota.

