Public input meeting for Velva bridge replacement

The city of Velva is next in line for flood protection projects– and it’s a big one.

A bridge that’s the only option for truckers to come through the city is being replaced, but before they begin, the director of the Souris River Joint Board says they want to hear from the community.

“See what it is going to look like, talk about if they want some pedestrian paths on it or different features like that, how it’s going to be constructed,” said Dan Jonasson, director, Souris River Joint Board.

Jonasson says because it’s so busy they plan to work on half the bridge at a time. The public input meeting is scheduled for July 29 at the Velva school gym.