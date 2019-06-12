Public Input Meeting Scheduled For Future North Bismarck Project

Bismarck – The city of Bismarck is looking for your thoughts on a major construction project planned as early as next year.

You’re invited to a public input meeting tomorrow evening to discuss the proposed reconstruction of 43rd Avenue Northeast between North Washington Street and State Street.

The city says development around the corridor has caused the road to quickly become outdated and in need of a makeover.

The good news is a good portion of the project might be paid with federal dollars and money from a new half cent sales tax that’s now in effect.

“So this project would seek to remedy both from the traffic capacity and safety issues that we’re seeing there, as well as the pavement itself, is in poor condition so whatever we would do on this project would be replacing that entire roadway section and putting a new structure out there that should give us 20 to 30 years of life out of that pavement,” said Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell.

Around 10-thousand vehicles a day use that portion of 43rd Avenue Northeast.

Thursday evening’s meeting is scheduled for 6 pm at KLJ, 4585 Coleman Street, Bismarck, ND 58503.