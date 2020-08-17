Public input sought for intersection study in Bismarck, Mandan

If there’s an intersection in town that’s bothering you, now’s your chance to let the city know.

An intersection analysis study in Bismarck and Mandan is asking for public feedback on which intersections need to be improved.

Starting today, anyone can go on the project website and participate in the survey.

You can provide input on any of the 65 intersections on an interactive map, which includes information on crash reports and offers alternative routes.



“I think everybody has their pet intersection –‘This left turn here drives me nuts’ — or ‘I wish I could cross this intersection a little bit safer,’ so I think this provides a great opportunity for everybody to share their experiences,” said Project Manager Mike Bittner.

The public input opportunities will go until September 9, and a virtual open house will be held Sept. 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m. where you can participate in a Q&A with those on the project team.