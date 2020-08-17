Public input sought for intersection study in Bismarck, Mandan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If there’s an intersection in town that’s bothering you, now’s your chance to let the city know.

An intersection analysis study in Bismarck and Mandan is asking for public feedback on which intersections need to be improved.

Starting today, anyone can go on the project website and participate in the survey.

You can provide input on any of the 65 intersections on an interactive map, which includes information on crash reports and offers alternative routes.

“I think everybody has their pet intersection –‘This left turn here drives me nuts’ — or ‘I wish I could cross this intersection a little bit safer,’ so I think this provides a great opportunity for everybody to share their experiences,” said Project Manager Mike Bittner.

The public input opportunities will go until September 9, and a virtual open house will be held Sept. 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m. where you can participate in a Q&A with those on the project team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Boys Soccer

Northwoods League

Mandan Football

DSU Football

Roast of Mayor Shaun Sipma

Sweet Corn

Monday, August 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

700th Farm REscue

Census 2020

Homeless Coalition & covid

Satchel Paige

Curbside for a Cause

Childcare Grant

Non Profit $25,000 Give Away

Home building is a little tougher during the pandemic

Measure 3

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/17

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

NDC AUG 17

UMary Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss