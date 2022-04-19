Bismarck Public Works crews are working hard at clearing the snow brought by last week’s multi-day blizzard.

“What we’ve been working on more today and earlier this morning is where the garbage pickup is so that the garbage trucks can get up and down the street,” Bismarck Public Works crew leader Chad Schiermeister said.

This big task requires the department to bring out the snow blowers and loaders to widen the roads.

“North Washington and 43rd. We’ll be widening for a while, there is a lot to widen. We have a lot of streets to cover in Bismarck,” Schiermeister said.

Miles Bosch a Bismarck Public Schools employee is helping the department by clearing snow from around sidewalks and mailboxes.

“I’m supposed to be on vacation, but I’m helping out. I’m guessing we’ll be working snow all this week,” Bosch said.

Schiermeister said the help is very much appreciated because of just how much snow there is.

“It’s tall, you aren’t going to get much pushed over. If we push it over, it’s going to go into boulevards and that’s going to bust up curbs and stuff like that,” Schiermeister said.

For the past couple of nights, crews have been busy hauling off the snow.

“Some of the stuff off our main street: Eight hours and they only made it two blocks, that’s a lot of snow down there to haul off,” Schiermeister said.

Schiermeister also tells KX News that crews have been working 12 hours shifts and that he wanted to clarify the confusion about the interactive map.

He said on a regular snow day, it will show that they’ve passed the area, and then it is cleared. A task like this, however, is requiring them to make more than one run over the snow.