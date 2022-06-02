Bobbleheads have been a strange part of culture for years, and with all the different people- both real and fictional- who have been immortalized in novelty form, it only makes sense that royalty would get the bobble treatment eventually.

Now, Queen Elizabeth II has received her own unique model, making her the second member of the royal family to receive the honor (a limited edition Prince Phillip official bobblehead was created after his death in 2021.)

The bobblehead was created as a tie-in to the Platinum Jubilee- a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s long and prosperous 70-year-reign on the Throne of England. The four-day celebration features a parade, musical celebration, BBC exclusive documentary, and pageant tribute to the Queen’s life is taking place over this weekend.

The officially licensed bobblehead is in limited supply, with only 2021 in production. It is available in eight different colors, and features the queen in front of a miniature Buckingham Palace.

“We are excited to release these bobbleheads of Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in a press release . “This is an unbelievable milestone deserving of these special bobbleheads to honor and celebrate the Queen!”

The limited-edition Queen Elizabeth II bobblehead is available for purchase at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.