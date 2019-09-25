Quiz: How many of these Norsk Høstfest foods can you name?

KX headed out to Norsk Høstfest to take pictures of some of the traditional food you’ll see over the next few days — but the question is, how many of them can you name? Let’s see how well you know your Høstfest food:

Editor’s note: Answers will be provided at the bottomso don’t scroll too far just yet!

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.

If you guessed 8 to 10 foods correct — you’re a Norsk Høstfest foodie

If you guessed 5 to 7 foods correct — you’re very good, but sample some more

If you guessed less than 4 — you need a little more training; start tasting!

Answers:

1. Kuchen (Thanks to Wagner’s Wagon)

2. Sviskegrøt (Thanks to Scandi)

3. Lefse (Thanks to Granrud’s Lefse)

4. Lutefisk (Thanks to Bethany Lutefisk Dinner)

5. Pøtet Klub (Thanks to Christ Lutheran Church)

6. Rømmegrøt (Thanks to First Lutheran Church)

7. Æbleskiver (Thanks to Metigoshe Ministries)

8. Rundstykker (Thanks to Sons of Norway Thor Lodge)

9. Krumkake & Trollkrem (Thanks to Sons of Norway Thor Lodge)

10. Vestland’s Lefse (Thanks to Sons of Norway Thor Lodge)

