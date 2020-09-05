Race cancellations not stopping some runners

Some local runners are finding ways to chart their own path after Covid-19 canceled countless races.

Alissa, Sarah, Emily and Cheryl are all Bismarck moms — three of them medical professionals at CHI St. Alexius. Between family and being on call for work, they still find time to meet weekly at Pioneer Park for a long run.

With canceled races this year, they decided to run their own marathon next week and invite spectators to cheer them on.

“The medal at the end of it isn’t what you’ve gained from it. It’s being able to go out — our husbands always laugh that they don’t know what we could talk about for four hours while we’re running our long runs — and honestly I don’t think we ever stop talking. It’s very therapeutic,” Alissa Thiele said.

Their race is next Saturday, and the winner of the best spectator sign will get a giftcard to Old 10 in Mandan.

To find out where they’ll be running, check out their Facebook event page.