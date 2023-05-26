MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — As Memorial Day Weekend speeds into view and summer heats up, Raging Rivers Waterpark is ready to make a splash.

Set to open May 31st, the Mandan waterpark has undergone quite the renovation as it gets ready to welcome visitors of all ages.

Raging Rivers was recently awarded with an American Rescue Plan Act grant. The ARPA grant has allowed them to perform renovations to the facility; so, when you visit, things will look a little different. The building’s interior has been completely remodeled, and they also replaced the lining on the lazy river.

And although Bismarck Parks and Rec is currently experiencing an overwhelming lifeguard shortage, Raging Rivers say they’re mostly unaffected.

“We don’t have quite as many lifeguards as we usually do at this time but it’s not anything that we’re concerned about. We have enough to staff safely, enough to be open at regular hours, and we expect that we’re going to be hiring more staff in the next week or two, so we’re not too worried about it,” says Facility supervisor, Tyra Riepl.

All things considered; things are looking bright for Raging Rivers’s opening next week.