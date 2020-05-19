Raging Rivers Water Park set to open at the end of the month

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Mandan Parks and Recreation announces when Raging Rivers Water Park will open.

If the weather continues to be much like today, the plan is to open the park on May 29th. Deep cleaning and extra sanitation is part of the plan to open. But one of the most difficult tasks is finding staff and getting them prepared.

“Life guards have been an issue this year. The American Red Cross has put a limitation on how we’re able to train staff. So we’re working hard to get our staff up and trained properly, but some of the restrictions and some of that we’ve had to deal with and work around so we have the proper training,” said Mandan Parks and Rec Aquatics Facilities Supervisor Bill Ayshland Jr.

Mandan Parks and Rec says opening the water park could bring a sense of normalcy back to the area.

