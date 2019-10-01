Rain causing problems for beet harvest

HATTON — The sugar beet harvest was supposed to start just after midnight tonight,  but farmers in the Northern Valley may be waiting days to get in their fields. 

Rain reports are still coming in, but we know more than an inch of rain has fallen in the last day. 

That’s on top of more than five inches — last week. 

The beet fields at Krogstad farm near Reynolds are underwater. 

It could be days before any equipment can get in to harvest.

“We’ve had seven, seven- and- a- half inches in the last couple of weeks. It’s just going to slow everything down and when we do get everything back in the field the mud we’re going to deal with just to get the crop out is gonna be a challenge,” said farmer Scott Krogstad.

Farmers we talked to say mud will likely be a problem on roads across the area. They plan to scrape roads to remove the mud, but say drivers should slow down just in case.

