Rain, Oil Traffic Beat Down County Roads

County roads in oil country can take a beating from oil-related traffic.

And this year, some heavy rains have added to the problem in Williams County.

This stretch of County Road 6 near Springbrook had to be shut down last Friday after several inches of rain fell.

In addition, some parts of county and township roads have had temporary weight limits imposed until wet roads could dry out.

Highway Superintendent Dennis Nelson says his department has to be flexible to decide which roads need immediate work.

(Dennis Nelson, Williams Co. Highway Superintendent) “You have to be able to flex and move to a different route rather than doing that one. Not that that one doesn’t need it, but there’s one much worse or unsafe or whatever. So it’s a lot of flexibility. Sometimes hourly, sometimes daily, sometimes yearly.”

Nelson says county roads survived Friday’s big rain in pretty good shape – although he says some problems from such a storm might not surface for weeks or even months.