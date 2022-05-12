Today: After morning rain, we’ll see a brief break by late morning only to see a resurgence by this afternoon of showers and storms. Chances for severe weather are higher in the east but possible in central ND around Minot and Bismark. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with increasing NE wind to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

Severe storm chances in central and eastern ND for Thursday, May 12th.

Tonight: Rain and storms will likely continue in northern ND. Severe storms are not expected overnight. Widespread 40s with NE winds becoming southeasterly and staying strong at 20-30 MPH.

Friday: A chance for rain in northern ND before lunchtime with highs remaining on the cool side in the 50s and 60s. Mostly cloudy skies with very windy conditions. Expect WSW winds from 25-35 MPH with gusts to 55 MPH.