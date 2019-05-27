Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Raising North Dakota: Emergency Room Visits

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kids are curious, and young children like to explore new objects with their mouths.

With that being said, the wrong object in the mouth can quickly turn into a scary situation, and it’s happening more often.

A new report found more children are going to the Emergency Room for swallowing items like toys, coins, and batteries.

In 2015, there were nearly 43,000 such visits among kids under six years old. That’s nearly double the number in 1995.

Many of the items we use on a daily basis, such as TV remote controls and children’s toys, use smaller, button-sized batteries, which can be dangerous if swallowed.  

The study found 90 percent of children needing ER treatment did not need hospitalization, but several internal injuries and deaths were reported.  

If you think your child may have swallowed something of concern, it’s important to get them evaluated right away, and not to wait to see if they pass the item.

Jameson Kelly, Emergency Room Nurse Practitioner said, “Coins certainly and batteries have the danger of causing obstruction, right. Batteries particularly can be dangerous because they can open up. The acid in your stomach can eat away at that battery and then what’s inside that battery can then attack your stomach, so that is a primary concern with those things.”

Small high-powered magnets are also a big concern. They can pinch together inside the intestines, causing serious internal damage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Golf"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Kay's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kay's"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Taylor Swift Phone Call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Swift Phone Call"

UND NDSU Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "UND NDSU Preview"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-1-19"

Dorian Update 9-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dorian Update 9-1"

Dickinson Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Suspect"

Weekend Shootings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Shootings"

Facial Recognition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facial Recognition"

Underwood Couple

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Couple"

National Anthem

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Anthem"

Stark County Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Chaplain"

College Textbook Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Textbook Prices"

I-94 Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Construction"

McKenzie Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie Injury Crash"

Vaccine Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaccine Protest"
More Video

Don't Miss