Raising North Dakota: Emergency Room Visits

Kids are curious, and young children like to explore new objects with their mouths.

With that being said, the wrong object in the mouth can quickly turn into a scary situation, and it’s happening more often.

A new report found more children are going to the Emergency Room for swallowing items like toys, coins, and batteries.

In 2015, there were nearly 43,000 such visits among kids under six years old. That’s nearly double the number in 1995.

Many of the items we use on a daily basis, such as TV remote controls and children’s toys, use smaller, button-sized batteries, which can be dangerous if swallowed.

The study found 90 percent of children needing ER treatment did not need hospitalization, but several internal injuries and deaths were reported.

If you think your child may have swallowed something of concern, it’s important to get them evaluated right away, and not to wait to see if they pass the item.

Jameson Kelly, Emergency Room Nurse Practitioner said, “Coins certainly and batteries have the danger of causing obstruction, right. Batteries particularly can be dangerous because they can open up. The acid in your stomach can eat away at that battery and then what’s inside that battery can then attack your stomach, so that is a primary concern with those things.”

Small high-powered magnets are also a big concern. They can pinch together inside the intestines, causing serious internal damage.