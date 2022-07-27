RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday after officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the casino’s parking lot.

Hedrick says the man fired at officers when they arrived, and officers returned fire, killing the man. Officials say a patrol car was struck by gunfire, but no officers were hurt. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.