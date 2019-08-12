Rare WWII Aircraft In Bismarck Through Sunday

Bismarck – World War Two buffs and aviation enthusiasts will be happy to know a rare piece of history is in Bismarck, but not for long.

Monday afternoon, a Boeing B-29 Superfortress, known as Fifi touched down.

The plane is here as part of the Commemorative Air Force Air-Power History Tour.

Anyone who wants to see it up close and personal, can come out, starting Wednesday through Sunday…

They’re even selling tickets to ride in it.

KX News talked with one of the Commanders who tells us seeing the plane is both entertaining and educational.

“History books now, if they have anything on World War Two, it’s just a couple pages, doesn’t talk about specific airplanes or sacrifices that were made, they can come out and learn something we don’t get up this far north very often, so I won’t say it’s a once in a lifetime thing but it’s a once in a 5 or 10 year kind of opportunity”, said Mark Novak, Aircraft Commander.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids, ages 10 through 17.