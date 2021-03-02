Recapping the first half of North Dakota’s Legislative Session

Bills and budgets that were passed in the House will cross over to the Senate and vice versa when lawmakers reconvene after recess on Wednesday. Here are some of the highlights of what they’ve done so far.

“Pot. Let’s vote green,” Rep. Pat Heinert said.

Recreational marijuana, with restrictions and taxes, passed in the House, in part to get ahead of citizen-led measures to put the drug on the ballot. It’s headed to the Senate with a 56 to 38 vote.

The House also passed a bill saying the government can’t mandate masks.

“A mask is a part of a larger apparatus of a movement of un-elected, wealthy bureaucrats who are robbing our freedoms and perpetuating lies,” Rep. Jeff Hoverson said.

That comes as Gov. Doug Burgum instituted a mask mandate mid-November through January, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Cases have dropped significantly since then, but lawmakers say protecting personal freedom is at the heart of the bill.

Speaking of the governor’s authority, lawmakers want a greater say in emergency declarations, by limiting them to 30 days with extensions only possible through the assembly’s approval.

“Your committee amended the bill to help ensure that the executive branch would maintain the nimbleness needed to react to statewide emergencies, while at the same time protecting the rights of our citizens and ensuring the involvement of our legislature for response to long-term statewide disasters or emergencies,” Rep. Ben Koppelman said.

North Dakota will have been under an emergency declaration for a year come March 13. It’s a status that, the governor says, allows for federal funding. The House passed that bill, too.

Representatives also weighed in on some hot button social issues — like whether transgender students can play on the sports team of the gender they identify with.

“Allowing males to compete in girls sport reverses nearly 50 years of advances for women. You deserve equal opportunity, we said in 1972, and now we’re saying, except in sports,” Sen. Janne Myrdal said.

In a 65-26 vote, representatives voted to prevent those students from doing so, saying it protects fairness in girls sports. That vote prompted protest from some students at the Capitol, who want to see the bill fail when the Senate considers it.

One of the biggest ticket items of the session so far aims to use Legacy Fund money to support infrastructure bonding.

“We’re talking about roads and bridges that are needed in the state of North Dakota, and if the DOT can get some of this money, they can leverage more federal dollars,” Sen. Rich Wardner said.

The Republican bonding bill that passed costs $680 million, down from its first draft of 1.1 billion.

Lawmakers also passed legislation to limit the influence of President Biden’s agenda, specifically when it comes to the second amendment, oil and gas drilling and following executive orders.

They will return Wednesday to further consider those bills, and hundreds of others.