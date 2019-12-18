Record Snowfall Eating Away At Budgets

BISMARCK — It’s been a record year for snowfall this season with more snow accumulating in Bismarck than ever before.

It seems Bismarck Public Works crews have been tackling the streets ever since, and the bills are adding up.

KX News spoke with Road’s and Streets Superintendent Keith Glass who told us they’ve already blown their budget way out of the water, but they are allowed to dip into the general fund to cover costs, which they’ve already done.

He said it’s not just the money they’ve spent on supplies, but over time that’s also the killer.

Just since October, public works has spent over $615,000 on snow clearing operations.

This includes spreading 232 tons of salt, over a thousand tons of sand

and spraying our roads with over 70,000 gallons of a salt brine mixture.

“The October storm kind of caught us off guard. Usually, we’re prepared in September ready to get out materials and stuff that we need but we were caught off guard, because the day before we were still out mowing and stuff,” said Glass.

Now there is some good news, in just two weeks everything will reset budget-wise and the department won’t have to pull money from the general fund.