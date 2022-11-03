NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Recovery Reinvented has returned for its sixth year.

This event brought both new and familiar faces to North Dakota.

Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum made their way to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks to share stories about recovery from addiction.

Recovery Reinvented promotes local change and recognizes local organizations and individuals, which work towards the road to recovery.

“One of the most powerful tools that our recovery community has is peer support, and I’m so proud of the work that has been done in our state on this front,” said Recovery Reinvented Co-host and First Lady, Kathryn Burgum.

This 8-hour event brought in 2,000 people, which includes experts from not only the state but from all over the country.

Online listeners and those in attendance were able to hear several stories from those who have gone through similar situations and learn how to confront their addiction challenges.

“To be able to sit there and have a conversation with another human who had experienced the stuff that I did. Whether it was addiction-related, mental health, or anything. Just to be able to talk to me about not only her personal journey, but the tools that she utilized to grow in her journey. I can honestly say that it changed my life, and the trajectory of my life by having peer support,” said North Dakota Peer Support Administrator, Kristy Johnson.

Recovery Reinvented also included a Recovery Resources Expo, which connected people to a variety of addiction, recovery and mental health resources from across the state.

Information and resources were also available to family members to help have conversations involving addiction and recovery.

“Just have today. That’s what we have to worry about. That’s what we go through. That’s what we have to speak life about, today. God gave me this second chance, he gave me a second chance, and he speaks to me every single day with prayer, and he says to me what are you going to do with it,” said The Door Recovery Lodge Director, Teliea Baker.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s priority is to support and develop resources to eliminate the shame of addiction in North Dakotan communities.

If you or a loved is struggling with addiction and missed this event, don’t worry!

For more information and help, visit the Recovery Reinvented website.