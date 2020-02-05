Recreational Marijuana Discussed At State Capitol

BISMARCK — What would the implications of making marijuana legal for recreational use be?

That’s what lawmakers have been considering for months. Tuesday, that discussion continued.

“People who are using marijuana tend to miss more days of work and when they are at work, they don’t function to their full potential,” said Joel Blanchard with Sanford Health.

That’s just some of the testimony lawmakers heard Tuesday, as they study the pros and cons of marijuana legalization before the next session in 2021.

The committee heard from both sides of the matter, including Workforce Safety and Insurance agency attorney Jodi Bjornson, who told the committee someone hurt on the job while under the influence of a controlled substance would not be compensated.

“With recreational use marijuana being illegal, that would fall into that prevision, if in fact it can be proven that the use of an intoxicant or an illegal drug caused that injury. then we don’t pay for that,” said Bjornson.

But that could change if marijuana use is made legal.

One of those pushing for legalization is David Owen, the Chairman of Legalize ND.

“I don’t think it’s moral and just to put someone in prison for a substance that objectively safer than alcohol, I don’t think it’s right to ruin someone’s life when they didn’t harm anybody.”

However, Blanchard said people could be hurt if recreational marijuana is approved, according to a study in Colorado, where it is legal.

“What it showed was the risk of a crash was up to seven times greater in marijuana users versus the general public, that means someone not using any drugs or alcohol or other drugs,” said Blanchard.

Representative Shannon Roers Jones saw a bill defeated in the last session that would have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. This time, she told us things are becoming more clear should recreational use be approved.

“I think we’re getting to the point where we’re starting to talk about and learn the things that we need to related to safety, related to different regulatory structures, and I think the committee got some good information from Mister Owen about the regulatory structure that is set up in his proposed measure,” said Roers Jones.

That effort, to get recreational legalization on the ballot, still has a long way to go. Nearly 13,500 signatures need to be gathered by July 6 and so far they have collected about 11-percent of that goal.

If they’re not collected, legalization in North Dakota, could go up in smoke.