Recycling the Recycling Plan

The private company that’s been in charge of recycling in Williston for the past several years is returning the operation to the city.

North Dakota Recycling Services notified the city it will end its contract as of July First.

Jim Olson reports that city leaders hope to use the change to expand recycling services.

It was 2012 when this machine began crunching paper and cardboard on a private basis. That’s when North Dakota Recycling Services took over Williston’s recycling efforts. But the company has had enough.

(Joe Pfalzgraf, North Dakota Recycling Services) “We weren’t able to continue – there are significant, significant losses. It’s never been a profitable business but now it’s a lot worse than that.”

Joe Pfalzgraf says his company has been caught in what has ensnared many recycling operations in the US-China has stopped handling much of the recycled material it used to buy.

(Joe Pfalzgraf, North Dakota Recycling Services) “Product values have gone down to the point where it actually is costing significantly more to process the product, sort it, bale it, and ship it out than it’s actually worth.”

(David Tuan, Williston City Administrator) “It’s an expensive proposition. The city actually owns all of the equipment and that building that the recycle center uses. So it’s been a service that we as a community have undertaken for many years. It was only recently that was a private operation. Understanding the limitations of a private business and it’s their choice to discontinue, the city is poised working with some partners to take that back on and continue providing the service to the people of Williston.”

City Administrator David Tuan says the city will continue offering paper product recycling at the same location at 409 1st Street SE. And he says there are improvements coming to Williston’s recycling efforts.

(David Tuan, Williston City Administrator) “We’re looking forward to offering a curbside recycling program in the next couple of years.”

Meanwhile, North Dakota Recycling will continue operating the recycling center through the end of June before the city is back in the business on July First.

In Williston, Jim Olson, KX News.

North Dakota Recycling Services was started by Chamley Pipe and Salvage – and Joe Pfalzgraf wants to assure customers that Chamley is staying in business.

