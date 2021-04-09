Red Flag Warning issued for the Bismarck area

The US National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for high winds and low relative humidity in the Bismarck area. The Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday, until 10 PM. A Red Flag Warning indicates critical fire weather conditions where fires start quickly, spread rapidly, and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious.

Special attention should be paid during the following activities:

· Smoking: Restrict smoking to areas free of combustible materials. Use proper disposal containers. Make sure that cigarette butts are put out all the way, every time. Do not dispose of cigarette butts onto the ground.

· Equipment/Vehicles operating off-road: Those working outdoors should be aware of fire hazards posed by exhaust systems, catalytic converters, safety chains, or any equipment that may produce sparks when operating in off-road areas.

The National Weather Service is forecasting near critical fire weather conditions for the coming weekend. For more information see the North Dakota Burn Ban Restrictions & Fire Danger Maps page at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps and the National Weather Service website at https://www.weather.gov/bis/